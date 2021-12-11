SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) vs. Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Head-To-Head Comparison

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soliton has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SeaSpine and Soliton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -25.18% -20.88% -16.88% Soliton N/A -71.85% -62.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SeaSpine and Soliton’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $154.35 million 3.15 -$43.18 million ($1.47) -9.07 Soliton N/A N/A -$14.54 million ($1.01) -19.93

Soliton has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaSpine. Soliton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaSpine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SeaSpine and Soliton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 0 5 0 3.00 Soliton 0 3 0 0 2.00

SeaSpine presently has a consensus price target of $39.80, indicating a potential upside of 198.57%. Soliton has a consensus price target of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 18.23%. Given SeaSpine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than Soliton.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of SeaSpine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Soliton shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of SeaSpine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Soliton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SeaSpine beats Soliton on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip. The company was founded on February 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc. is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue. The firm is also in the pre-revenue stage with its first products being developed for the removal of tattoos and the reduction of cellulite. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp and Christopher Capelli on March 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.