SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $128 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.62 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$0.000 EPS.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. 72,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,540. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.02. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 209.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the third quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SecureWorks by 12.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.