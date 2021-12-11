Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report sales of $19.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $58.30 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $17.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $154.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.71 million to $196.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $43.02 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $98.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 377.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCRB opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $878.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

