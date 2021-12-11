Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Sells $256,168.25 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $256,168.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $70.03.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $645,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 185.6% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 13,031 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at $2,338,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 34.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

