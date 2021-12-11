Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,704.66

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,704.66 ($35.87) and traded as high as GBX 2,939 ($38.97). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,920 ($38.72), with a volume of 322,170 shares traded.

SVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,900 ($38.46) to GBX 3,100 ($41.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($34.48) to GBX 2,675 ($35.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,759.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,706.18. The company has a market capitalization of £7.32 billion and a PE ratio of -101.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 40.86 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.54%.

About Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.