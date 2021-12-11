Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) vs. Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Head to Head Analysis

Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Shanghai Industrial and Cushman & Wakefield, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A Cushman & Wakefield 1 2 3 1 2.57

Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus target price of $21.46, suggesting a potential upside of 0.74%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Shanghai Industrial.

Risk and Volatility

Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shanghai Industrial and Cushman & Wakefield’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shanghai Industrial $3.50 billion 0.45 $286.01 million N/A N/A Cushman & Wakefield $7.84 billion 0.61 -$220.50 million $0.33 64.55

Shanghai Industrial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cushman & Wakefield.

Profitability

This table compares Shanghai Industrial and Cushman & Wakefield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A Cushman & Wakefield 0.88% 6.68% 1.05%

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats Shanghai Industrial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business. The company's Real Estate segment engages in property development activities, as well as invests in and operates a hotel. Its Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products. The company also manufactures, sells, and markets cigarettes; sources raw materials; and manufactures and sells packaging materials and printed products. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong and is considered as a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America. The EMEA segment includes operations in the UK, France, Netherlands and other markets in Europe and the Middle East. The APAC segment comprises of operations in Australia, Singapore, China and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company was founded in 1917 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

