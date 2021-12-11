Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.70

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Shimizu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30.

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

