Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,461.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,492.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,464.65. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,639.41.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.