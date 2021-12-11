Sierra Oncology’s (SRRA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SRRA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of SRRA opened at $22.50 on Friday. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $338.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 5,601 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $128,542.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 67.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth about $491,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 27.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

