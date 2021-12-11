Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells $52,723.44 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $52,723.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SIG opened at $87.97 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

