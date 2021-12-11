Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.58

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.58 and last traded at C$4.61, with a volume of 211477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SVM shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$801.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.87.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 9.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$437,404.86. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.87, for a total transaction of C$175,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,668,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,245,654. Insiders have sold 152,000 shares of company stock worth $851,654 over the last quarter.

About Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

