SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total value of $4,270,992.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,139 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,329. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,409,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000.

Shares of SITE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.54. 149,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,668. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.32 and its 200-day moving average is $200.06. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

