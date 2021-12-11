SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.09.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.
In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.26. 1,092,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,615. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $74.71. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.49.
SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.08%.
About SL Green Realty
SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.
