SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after acquiring an additional 77,052 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 425.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 55,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 45,039 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.26. 1,092,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,615. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $74.71. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.49.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.08%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

