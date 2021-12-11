Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $834.14

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 834.14 ($11.06) and traded as high as GBX 839.18 ($11.13). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 810 ($10.74), with a volume of 78,396 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMS shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,185 ($15.71) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($15.37) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Libertas Partners lifted their price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.26) to GBX 1,025 ($13.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.42) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.37) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smart Metering Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,047.60 ($13.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 544.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 832.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 873.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $6.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Smart Metering Systems’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

