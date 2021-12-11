Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.20) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smiths Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,780 ($23.60).

SMIN opened at GBX 1,500 ($19.89) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,447.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,494.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. The stock has a market cap of £5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.07. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,347.50 ($17.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,738.57 ($23.05).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.66%.

In related news, insider John Shipsey acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,441 ($19.11) per share, for a total transaction of £22,811.03 ($30,249.34). Also, insider Mark Seligman purchased 1,000 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,438 ($19.07) per share, for a total transaction of £14,380 ($19,069.09).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

