Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Evercore ISI raised Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $24,999,934.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,116,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,757,432 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.82. 13,404,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,909,053. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.81. Snap has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.