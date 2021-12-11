Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Shares Gap Up to $10.47

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.47, but opened at $10.81. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 34,203 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 11.4% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 219,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

