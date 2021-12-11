SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,660,921 shares of company stock worth $395,548,211 over the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 41,266,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,157,894. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.