Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.41. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 744,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 339,900 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 419,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

