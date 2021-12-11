Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.41. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 1,948,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 147,594 shares during the period. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

