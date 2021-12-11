Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

SONVY stock opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.14. Sonova has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

