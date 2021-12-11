Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSBK. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SSBK opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Southern States Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $21.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSBK. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter worth $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter worth $100,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter worth $1,041,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter worth $3,488,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter worth $3,588,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

