Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $59.00. Southwest Airlines traded as low as $41.50 and last traded at $42.28, with a volume of 201766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $372,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,073 shares of the airline’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,427 shares of the airline’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -839.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

