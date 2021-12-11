SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 197.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 245.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,044,000.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $164.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $142.95 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.