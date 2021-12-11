Spectris (LON:SXS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,000 ($39.78) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,370 ($57.95) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 438 ($5.81) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spectris to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,370 ($44.69) to GBX 3,150 ($41.77) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectris currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,051.60 ($40.47).

Shares of SXS opened at GBX 3,599 ($47.73) on Tuesday. Spectris has a twelve month low of GBX 2,737 ($36.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,167 ($55.26). The company has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,705.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,824.56.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

