Spire Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of PWB stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.37. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $82.18.

