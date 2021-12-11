Spire Wealth Management Has $1.44 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC opened at $201.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.30 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.08.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.