Spire Wealth Management Purchases 322 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.84.

