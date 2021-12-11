Spire Wealth Management Sells 14,820 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 60.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,820 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 523.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $138.77 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $114.57 and a 1-year high of $159.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.35.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

