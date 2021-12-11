Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,241 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,952 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 56.0% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 78,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.8% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 20,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $183.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.11. The stock has a market cap of $205.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $188.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.