Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.24.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,428,000 after buying an additional 463,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,605,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,485,000 after purchasing an additional 146,729 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,340,000 after buying an additional 579,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after buying an additional 224,534 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,847,000 after buying an additional 1,227,013 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.