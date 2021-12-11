Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 365,504 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 59,600 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $52,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Splunk by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,565 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.1% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 29.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Shares of SPLK opened at $110.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.33. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.08 and a 1-year high of $185.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $54,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

