SSP Group’s (SSPG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 350 ($4.64) price objective on the stock.

SSPG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.91) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.97) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.61) to GBX 350 ($4.64) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SSP Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 354.13 ($4.70).

SSPG stock opened at GBX 234.30 ($3.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 257.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 269.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 209.80 ($2.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.30).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

