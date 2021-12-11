Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €78.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($87.64) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STM. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($70.79) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($91.01) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €68.33 ($76.78).

Shares of ETR STM opened at €65.30 ($73.37) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €65.61. Stabilus has a 12 month low of €55.40 ($62.25) and a 12 month high of €72.55 ($81.52).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

