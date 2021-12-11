Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.60

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $1.05. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 759,469 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 759.84% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAF. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 630,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

