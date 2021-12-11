Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCBFF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. UBS Group raised Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock remained flat at $$5.76 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,613. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

