Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCBFF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. UBS Group raised Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock remained flat at $$5.76 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,613. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

