Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) versus Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Critical Review

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Star Equity and Second Sight Medical Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and Second Sight Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 0.98% -38.62% -10.09% Second Sight Medical Products N/A -22.04% -19.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Star Equity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Star Equity and Second Sight Medical Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $78.16 million 0.17 -$6.46 million $0.04 65.02 Second Sight Medical Products $3.38 million 22.27 -$14.88 million N/A N/A

Star Equity has higher revenue and earnings than Second Sight Medical Products.

Risk and Volatility

Star Equity has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann, Aaron Mendelsohn, Sam Williams, Robert J. Greenberg, and Gunnar Bjorg in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, CA.

