State Street Corp Invests $186,000 in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 196,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,137,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 112,621 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRM stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $67.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

