State Street Corp Makes New $170,000 Investment in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DLH during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DLH by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in DLH by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DLH by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DLH by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DLH alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $16.79.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). DLH had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLHC. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

DLH Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC).

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.