State Street Corp Makes New $210,000 Investment in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAKK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 3,243.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 236,191 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $89.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 115.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

