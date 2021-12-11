State Street Corp Makes New Investment in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

State Street Corp bought a new position in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,477 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Barnwell Industries by 70.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 297,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth $47,000. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Separately, TheStreet raised Barnwell Industries from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil and Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.