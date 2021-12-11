State Street Corp Makes New Investment in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,690,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 622.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 68,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 189,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 39,157 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Group stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.80. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

