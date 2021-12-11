Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,473 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Steelcase worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steelcase alerts:

SCS opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.05 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,160.23%.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.