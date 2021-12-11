Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,467,000 after purchasing an additional 152,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,307,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,247,000 after buying an additional 158,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,328,000 after buying an additional 603,300 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,725,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,988,000 after buying an additional 314,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,604,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,978,000 after buying an additional 57,662 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.