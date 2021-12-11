Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Steven Madden were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOO stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

