Stifel Nicolaus Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $87.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Oracle has a 1 year low of $59.42 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.65. The firm has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

