Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Barclays

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Stitch Fix from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.05.

SFIX opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -190.78 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.69.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $1,144,512.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 in the last ninety days. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,758 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 110.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

