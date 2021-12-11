Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 68,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,449,654 shares.The stock last traded at $20.50 and had previously closed at $19.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFIX. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.78 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.69.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $1,144,512.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

