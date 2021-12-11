STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 32.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 185,969 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STM. Craig Hallum upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

NYSE:STM opened at $48.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

