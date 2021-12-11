StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Dhamu R. Thamodaran Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Dhamu R. Thamodaran bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $315,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SNEX stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.20.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in StoneX Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

